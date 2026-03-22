President Donald Trump has declared “the death of Iran” — and subsequently branded the Democratic party America’s “greatest enemy.”

In a stunning Truth Social post Sunday, the president — who just hours earlier issued a massive threat against Iran — proclaimed their demise has already occurred, and further claimed that America’s single biggest foe lies within its borders.

“Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s declaration that Iran has already fallen is likely to be met with raised eyebrows — amid the reported request from his Defense Department for $200 billion in additional funds for the war effort. The proclamation also comes on the heels of a big threat against Iran.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump wrote on Saturday night.

The posts on Iran are only part of a flurry of shocking social media posts from the president over the weekend. On Saturday, Trump shared his angry reaction to the death of former FBI director and special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Good, I’m glad he’s dead,” Trump wrote. “He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

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