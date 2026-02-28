Four Guys Walked Into a DC Bar And Bragged About Iran Strikes Hours Before The Military Operation: TMZ

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Four men in a Washington, D.C., bar reportedly bragged about the U.S. strikes on Iran hours before the military action took place, according to Mark Geragos, attorney and co-host of the 2 Angry Men podcast with TMZ’s Harvey Levin.

Geragos said he was sitting in the bar area at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on 15th St NW, at around 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon getting ready for the podcast when he overheard the men at a high-top table talking loudly about Iran.

“You’re in Washington, D.C. You could have gone to a million places to do a podcast where it was calm, and you choose Joe’s Stone Crab,” Levin said by way of introduction.

“By the way, do you know why?” Geragos asked. “I actually was going to leave, but the conversation that I was overhearing on the next table over was so fascinating I couldn’t leave.”

“Oh, spill it!” Levin exclaimed.

“I think things are happening, by the time this drops, in Iran, is what — I’ll leave it at that,” Geragos told Levin around 4:15 p.m.

An incredulous Levin responded, “You’re kidding me! Somebody from the government was next to you?”

“I’m just gonna leave it at that,” a coy Geragos answered, to Levin’s protests. When Levin asked, “What did they say?” Geragos answered, “That today is the day! Friday as we’re sitting here.”

TMZ reported that the men in question “were dressed in business attire … sports coats and collared shirts,” and that Mark said “one of the men said in a voice loud enough for him to clearly hear … the U.S. was going to bomb Iran ‘today.'”

“Mark’s not sure who these guys were, but Joe’s is .2 of a mile from The White House,” the report said, continuing:

And get this … one of the guys at the table was singing this to the tune of The Beach Boys, “Barbara Ann,” …

“Bomb Bomb Bomb Bomb Bomb Iran.”

It’s literally the definition of “Loose lips sink ships.”

Fast-forward to 2:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning when President Donald Trump announced from his Mar-a-Lago resort that the U.S. and Israeli forces had begun a bombing campaign to foment regime change in Iran after hinting about the possibility for over a week.

Trump announced later Saturday that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed during the operation.

Watch the 2 Angry Men podcast above.

