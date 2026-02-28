Fox News anchor Mark Levin was absolutely stoked Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed on Saturday, saying it was “like Hitler” had been eliminated and a “big deal” that should not be underestimated.

“The supreme leader is no supreme no more — he’s supremely dead!” The Life Liberty and Levin host said on Saturday afternoon.

Levin celebrated the elimination of the Ayatollah as a “massive success” for both President Donald Trump and Israel, shortly after reports emerged that Khamenei was killed in a strike earlier in the day. Trump later confirmed Khamenei was killed on Saturday afternoon, and Fox News journalist Trey Yingst reported “more than 40 senior Iranian security and regime officials” were taken out alongside the supreme leader.

Just a day earlier, Levin called for Trump to kill Khamenei during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s program. His wish was granted less than than 24 hours later.

Levin said on Saturday that — while he was ecstatic Khamenei was killed — he was not happy with reports of “off ramps” that would end Operation Epic Fury. He said the Trump administration and Israel needed to go full throttle and make sure Iran’s theocratic regime is replaced.

“What is all this offramp stuff? I mean, when you’re in a UFC fight, it ends one of two ways — you beat the crap out of the guy and he’s knocked out, or they surrender,” Levin said. “Now, If they want to unilaterally surrender then that’s fine.”

Levin said just like with Japan in WW II, the U.S. should force Iran to surrender by using overwhelming military might — if necessary.

He also bashed Democrats who have criticized Trump acting as commander-in-chief and spearheading the attack, rather than having Congress declare war.

“They are sitting there trying to figure out how to sabotage the president of the United States and U.S. Military in the middle of a war that we are winning,” Levin said. “And [Chuck] Schumer says, ‘We are going to call them back and have an emergency meeting.’ An emergency meeting about what?!”

Levin added that the Trump administration was careful to let Israel officially take out Khamenei. That way, there would be no legal debate over whether it was okay for Trump to do it.

“We should be celebrating this,” Levin said. “If this isn’t going to unite us, what the hell is going to?!”

Watch above via Fox News.

