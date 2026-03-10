Fox News Captures Israeli Missiles Intercepting Attacks Live On Air

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy reported from Tel Aviv on Tuesday as Israeli air defense missiles intercepted a wave of incoming Iranian strikes, with live coverage capturing the sound of explosions from successful interceptions.

Laura Ingraham interrupted former Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer Tom Sauer’s discussion of U.S. operations in the Strait of Hormuz to speak to Foy as air raid sirens began in Tel Aviv. Foy described the ongoing wave of strikes as the sirens sounded, as the correspondent heard and saw interceptions that were not at first captured on camera.

“I do actually– I just saw an interception over here to my left. Sometimes it takes a few seconds to hear the explosion after the siren turns off,” said Foy. “As you can hear those sirens in the distance again, because this has been a wave, as we hear some explosions, Laura, in the distance, this has been a wave here.”

He continued:

Right before our first report on your show, I mentioned the– as we hear several explosions now– we heard of incoming Iranian ballistic missile fire into central Israel. Then there was a second wave into southern Israel. Now Tel Aviv. So this appears to be quite a sizeable wave coming from Iran. We heard the president and several U.S. officials say that the regime’s ballistic missile capabilities are only 10% of what they were at the beginning of this war, but you can see that the regime still does possess the capability of striking offensively. Of course, the Iranian made Shahed drones are even more difficult. This, right now, is a ballistic missile threat. The way that it works is we get a prealert on the phone, and then a few minutes later, this happens. The sirens go off. And then you can see that some people continue driving on the street. A lot of people, most people find shelter. They go into bomb shelters. This is unfortunately every day life in Israel.

Frey then directed the car to a new wave of interceptions, showing the lights of missiles as they soared over the city.

“It has been for years, for really the entirety of the country, but especially since the war has started as– let’s see if we can show this one, Ben. We will avoid any landmarks here, but you can see some outgoing and right behind me, wow, we got quite a few in the center of Tel Aviv,” said Frey. “This is quite a sight to behold. You can see the interceptor missiles defending the city and all of the residents below from an Iranian ballistic missile wave.”

As the correspondent continued to speak, the sound of explosions from successful interceptions could be heard in the background.

“We’ll wait to hear any explosions. But, man, you can hear the air defense at work right now, Laura, as it has been strong throughout the day. Again, these cluster munitions pose a different kind of challenge because they break up into several different bomblets. And they are more difficult to intercept,” said Frey. “But, we haven’t heard anything to indicate a direct hit. We did just hear an interception. Several interceptions. That is the latest from where we are right now, Laura.”

Watch above via Fox News.

