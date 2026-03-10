While President Donald Trump blames Iran for bombing its own school, which led to more than 175 deaths, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) has a different idea, offering an apology on CNN.

On Tuesday’s The Arena, Kasie Hunt asked Kennedy about speaking up the day before about the potential of the U.S. being behind a bombing that killed 175 people. A newly released video pointed blame towards an American missile this week for the strike. Trump has maintained that Iran is to blame.

“You actually talked to NBC News last night about that strike on the girls’ school and you said it was terrible. We made a mistake. I’m just so sorry that it happened. Why did you feel like it was important to say that?” Hunt asked Kennedy.

Kennedy admitted the ultimate investigation may prove him wrong, but he believes a U.S. strike was behind the school incident. He stressed, however, that it wasn’t intentional as that is “the sort of thing Russia does.”

“I mean, we’re investigating, but I’m not going to hide behind that. I think that it was a terrible, terrible mistake,” he said.

The senator explained:

I think it’s the truth. I mean, we’re investigating, but I’m not going to hide behind that. I think that it was a terrible, terrible mistake. The investigation may prove me wrong, I hope so. The kids are still dead. But I think was a horrible, horrible mistake. I wish it hadn’t happened. I’m sorry it happened. I can assure you it wasn’t intentional. That’s the sort of thing Russia does. We don’t do that. You know, I don’t see any other possible explanation. And when you make a mistake, you ought to admit it. Most people understand no one’s perfect, but I don’t think our men and women who are fighting for us did it intentionally. I’ll never believe that.

