‘That’s a Pretty Big Mistake!’ Chris Hayes Scolds Trump Administration Over Deleted Post About U.S. Navy and Iran 

MS NOW’s Chris Hayes offered an incredulous reaction on Tuesday after a Trump administration claimed the U.S. Navy had started escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is a narrow passageway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. In 2025, 31% of all seaborne oil traveled through the strait, which has become a literal warzone after the U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran 10 days ago. Predictably, oil prices have spiked. Last week, U.S. crude prices jumped 35%, which is the most in trading history going back to 1983.

On Tuesday’s All In, Hayes noted that Energy Secretary Chris Wright had floated the idea of putting U.S. naval vessels in the strait to ensure safe passage of tankers, which mostly carry the oil to other countries in Asia.

“Early tankers probably will involve some direct protection by the U.S. military,” Wright said on Sunday.”But most important is to defang their ability to threaten these ships.”

“Those ships are in range of Iranian missiles,” Hayes noted, referring to Iran’s close proximity to the strait. “And so this would mean commanding American service members in boats to risk their lives to escort ships, bringing tankers full of oil to God knows where. Another country? Like, should our troops die for lower oil prices? Quite literally, should they sacrifice their lives? Should they be maimed and killed and maybe drown in the ocean, or be incinerated so that some shipment from Aramco can go to India? You think so?”

Hayes then read a now-deleted tweet by Wright, who wrote, “President Trump is maintaining stability of global energy during the military operations against Iran. The U.S. Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to ensure oil remains flowing to global markets.”

The host then aired a clip of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that the claim was false.

“I know the post was taken down pretty quickly, and I can confirm that the U.S. Navy has not escorted a tanker or a vessel at this time, though of course that’s an option the president has said he will absolutely utilize if and when necessary at the appropriate time,” Leavitt told reporters.

“Well, that’s a pretty big mistake!” Hayes exclaimed. “That’s pretty different! Escorting ships or not.

Watch above via MS NOW.

