Darline Graham Sworn in to Finish Brother Lindsey Graham’s Term After Senator’s Shocking Death

Darline Graham Nordone was sworn in on Capitol Hill Tuesday to finish her brother Lindsey Graham‘s term in the US Senate.

Longtime Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) conducted the swearing in, after which Nordone, 62, and Grassley signed the Senate Oath Book, with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) nearby.

The chamber then broke into sustained applause.

Nordone was appointed to take over her older brother’s term after his sudden death late Saturday at age 71 from what officials have said was an aortic dissection.

“I think this is what Lindsey would have wanted, and I plan to honor him in this way,” Nordone said Monday after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) appointed her to fill the seat.

The elder Graham served 23 years in the Senate.

Fox anchors Sandra Smith and John Roberts recounted the family’s touching story:

JOHN ROBERTS: There is one for the history books as Darline Graham, the sister of Senator Lindsey Graham, takes the seat that he has occupied. Senator Tim Scott standing beside her there, who the junior senator from South Carolina. The seat he has occupied for 23 years. Sandra, he first took that seat in 2003 and now she will finish out the remainder of his term. Quite an historic event. SANDRA SMITH: We had Trey Gowdy, a former congressman from South Carolina on the program yesterday reflecting on Lindsey Graham’s life and he says he believes graham would be smiling down from heaven to see this happen, have his sister take his seat. ROBERTS: The backstory is so incredible. The family lived in a single room behind the billiard, bar, liquor store after both of his parents died. Darline was 13. Lindsey Graham was afraid she would not be able to have access to his military benefits at some point in her life so he actually adopted her. Not only is she his sister but adopted as well. It really is a remarkable story, everything about this.

President Donald Trump announced Nordone as his choice to replace Graham on Monday.

Watch above via Fox.

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