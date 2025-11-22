Fox News Host Kayleigh McEnany Invites John Fetterman To Family Dinner

In a week that saw President Donald Trump figuratively embracing a democratic socialist in the Oval Office, it may come as no surprise that a Fox News host invited a Democratic lawmaker to family dinner while on the air.

Kayleigh McEnany interviewed Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) for her show, Saturday in America, where she informed the senator that her dad is a fan.

“My dad is a bone-ribbed conservative,” McEnany said. “But he said to to me, ‘What I love about John Fetterman, he is a man who refuses to hate. He does not hate. He doesn’t use the hateful rhetoric.'”

McEnany read a passage from Fetterman’s new book, Unfettered, that she said made her sad, “but I think it simultaneously explains why you’re a man who refuses to hate.”

“Imagine a little boy at odds with himself, awkward, shy, painfully self-conscious,” the passage began. “Imagine that little boy dreading the lunchroom at school, the hierarchical order of jocks over here, freaks over there, and nerds in a self-protective circle, and that little boy fleeing into the cocoon of the library where no one would notice him, where he could read his USA Today.”

“I’m curious if that animates your posture in the political scene, because you are someone who refuses to hate,” McEnany said.

“I mean, the way you described your father, I would describe my father that same way, as a conservative. He’s probably watching this right now. They’re big Fox fans,” Fetterman said. “I just, you know, can’t call people these kinds of extreme things,” he said of words like “Nazi” and “fascist.”

“And I refuse to do that. I mean, right now especially after what happened with the president last year or what happened with Charlie Kirk or all these things, like, we really have to turn the temperature down. For me, I just refuse to be a part of that that fake outrage or or to call those kinds of names.”

McEnany added, “My dad said last night at our dinner we had for the Christmas tree lighting. He said, ‘John Fetterman, he’s someone who I wish was at the dinner table. I like that guy.’ So, thank you, Sen. Fetterman.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.