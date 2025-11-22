‘America Has Your Back!’ Fox’s Jason Chaffetz Urges ICE to Ignore ‘Yahoos’ And Keep Doing ‘Right Thing’

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz urged ICE and Border Patrol agents to ignore the “yahoos” who protest them and to keep doing the “right thing” by cracking down on illegal immigrants.

Chaffetz, while appearing on The Big Weekend Show on Saturday, was asked by co-host Tomi Lahren about the Trump Administration’s latest efforts to deport illegal immigrants living in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The former Republican Representative from Utah said President Donald Trump has a “mandate” from the American people to make the country safe. He also agreed with Lahren, who said it was “miraculous” that traffic suddenly cleared up in North Carolina’s biggest city, once federal authorities came to town this week.

There have also been protests against ICE and Border Patrol, like there were in Los Angeles and Chicago earlier this year, and local news reports said more than 30,000 kids ditched going to school once the operation started.

Chaffetz implored the ICE officers to not let that discourage them.

“To the ICE officers and their families and those who work at ERO and Border Patrol and everything else — the president has your back… America has your back,” he said.

He continued, “these vocal grannies out there doing this role-play thing in churches and blowing whistles — do not let that get to you. You’re doing the right thing, you’re protecting the United States of America. This is a handful of yahoos out there [protesting].”

Chaffetz then scoffed at the footage Fox News was rolling while he talked, of protestors waving Mexican flags.

Lahren then asked Tomi Riggs, the co-host of The Big Money Show on Fox Business, about what she thought about ICE removing non-citizens who are “sucking resources” from the community.

Riggs said it reminded her of when she lived around the Upper East Side and Harlem in New York City.

She said she would see guys hanging out, smoking weed, and not doing anything while living at a migrant shelter, and that it was “tempting” to want to do the same instead of going to work. Riggs said she held off on doing so, but it was still frustrating to see the “societal economic drain” that came with illegal immigrants “clogging” up CVS, hospitals, and other resources.

