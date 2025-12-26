Fox Reporter Apologizes For Being ‘The Christmas Grinch’ While Covering Winter Airport Chaos

Fox’s Brooke Taylor apologized via X on Friday, writing, “Today I got the job of the Christmas Grinch,” as she shared a video reporting on airport chaos caused by cross-country winter storms and the post-holiday travel rush.

“Today I got the job of the Christmas grinch,” wrote Taylor in her post. “It’s a rough travel day for those trying to get home with thousands of flights canceled and delayed because of winter storms.”

🎄🎅✈️ pic.twitter.com/ljRQtWODMK — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) December 26, 2025

Speaking with Fox’s Alicia Acuna, Taylor, appearing live from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, said, “For those travelling home from Christmas, there’s no way to sugarcoat this. It’s gonna be a rough one.”

“We’re dealing with weather across the country that’s having an impact on thousands of flights,” she added. “If you live in New York City, forecasters say you are about to see the most snow in years,” also mentioning that “60 million people are on winter weather alerts, from Philadelphia to New York.”

According to the Fox forecast sector, five to eight inches of snow are expected across parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, with “up to a foot of snow in some areas.” Taylor also warns about icy conditions “mainly across Central and Western Pennsylvania.”

Per FlightAware and Fox, there are “nearly 4,000 delays right now, and over 1,200 cancellations.” Along with New York area airports like John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark, and LaGuardia, Taylor cites the Federal Aviation Administration in saying that “there are ground delays right now in Toronto and also San Francisco.”

