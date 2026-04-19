Trump ‘Very Serious’ About Blowing Up Iranian Infrastructure If Deal is Not Made ASAP: Fox News

President Donald Trump is “very serious” about striking Iranian infrastructure if the country’s theocratic leaders do not cut a deal with the U.S. in the coming days, Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported on Sunday.

Yingst talked to Fox News anchor Kevin Corke following a 20 minute phone interview with the president.

Multiple outlets reported the Trump administration is sending another delegation to Pakistan to work on securing a deal to end the war, after a marathon negotiating session led by Vice President JD Vance last weekend did not lead to an agreement; if a deal is not made this time, Trump sounds ready to follow throw on his previous threat to start blowing up Iranian power plants and bridges, according to Yingst.

“During our conversation today I got the sense he is very serious about targeting Iranian infrastructure if they do not make a good faith deal,” Yingst reported. “This is largely seen as the last diplomatic attempt.”

Yingst had plenty of other details to share on the “last ditch effort” to make a deal before fighting is ratcheted up:

He told me the U.S. has a massive amount of ammunition — even better ammunition than they had at the beginning of Operation Epic Fury. And that speaks to the transport planes that are continuing to prepare it here in the region, should these diplomatic talks in Islamabad fail. But the president’s mood, as it has been throughout this conflict is very focused on what he’s going to get out of the deal. The sense that I get is the Iranians are going to have to make serious concessions on a variety of topics, but one has to do with the enriched uranium that is buried deep underground in Operation Midnight Hammer. Remember, last summer when the B-2 bombers targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, that enriched uranium was buried underground. The president wants that nuclear material removed from the country. He also wants the Strait of Hormuz opened and an end to a Iranian support of regional proxies like Hamas, the Houthis, and Hezbollah. The president wants an “all or nothing” deal here, this is not going to be a partial deal. And he told me the U.S. is not going to make the same mistakes of the Obama Administration, just giving cash to the Iranians so they can use to support their military.

Yingst’s report came shortly after Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo reported Trump told her he expects the Iranians to “sign an agreement tomorrow night in Pakistan” and that “all items have now been negotiated.”

Watch above.

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