Fox’s Peter Doocy Presses Trump on ‘Sleeper Cells’ After Rally: ‘Is It Dozens?’

Fox News Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed President Donald Trump about “sleeper cells” after a rally as Trump deflected by attacking former President Joe Biden.

Trump took questions from reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday night after a speech in Ohio and a rally in Kentucky. Doocy jumped right in to ask Trump about a rumored “revenge plot” and Iranian “sleeper cells.”

The president blamed Biden for the sleeper cells but repeatedly claimed, “We’ve got eyes on all of them” — “I think.”

When Doocy followed up to ask how many cells there are, Trump attacked Biden again:

FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: President Trump, what have you heard about this bulletin that some law enforcement has out about a possible Iran revenge plot in California, where there would be some kind of a vote off the door, launching drones towards the coast? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It’s being investigted, but you have a lot of things happening and all we can do is take them as they come. The war itself is being prosecuted as well as anybody has ever seen and this is other countries telling me too. Big countries, powerful countries, they said they’ve never seen anything like it. And they also agree with what I’m doing. They say it’s it’s an evil country and it’s been for 47 years that way. FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: And if they try to hit us back, have you been briefed about how many Iran’s sleeper cells there could be inside the US right now? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I have been. And a lot of people came in through Biden with his stupid open border. But we know where most of them are. We’ve got our eye on all of them, I think. FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: Is it dozens? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They came in through the open border policies of Sleepy Joe Biden, one of the worst, the worst president in the history of our country. And we’ve got eyes on all them. But the war itself is being prosecuted at a level that nobody’s seen before. It’s pretty amazing to watch.

Watch above via White House press pool.

