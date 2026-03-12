Jimmy Kimmel Rips Newsmax ‘Tattletales’ Demanding FCC Investigate Him: ‘So Worried About Cancel Culture – Until I Come On!’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tore into Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on Wednesday, accusing him of being a “tattletale” and engaging in “cancel culture” after Schmitt said Kimmel should be sanctioned by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Reacting on Jimmy Kimmel Live to President Donald Trump’s Save America Act, Kimmel said, “This is his attempt to fix the midterm election and save his own ass. I brought this up during the monologue the other night and I guess this didn’t sit too well with one of the Schmittheads on Newsmax who would like to report me to the authorities.”

Kimmel then played a clip of Schmitt ranting about the late-night host’s monologue.

“What the FCC is supposed to regulate, ABC breaks that law every single night,” protested Schmitt. “And it’s about time that they learned a lesson for that. That is not a comedy show, that is propaganda.”

Kimmel mocked, “I think it was a little of both, you know? Oh, they’re such tattletales. Such little Karens. They’re so worried about cancel culture until I come on and then they’re like, ‘Call the FCC. He’s breaking the law.’ How does this not embarrass them?”

He continued, “This channel he’s on, Newsmax, I don’t know if you see, they’re literally on a payment plan right now. They owe $67 million for spreading Trump’s election lies. They paid $20 million two months ago for their lies, they have to pay another $20 million in January of next year, but we’re propaganda.”

“Newsmax is to the Trump administration what the Fearless Flyer is to Trader Joe’s, alright?” Kimmel concluded. “Can you tell I’ve had enough of this?”

