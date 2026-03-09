Alert Warns Iran May Be Activating Sleeper Cells Around the Globe, New Report

The U.S. believes it “intercepted encrypted communications” from Iran that may act as an “operational trigger” for “sleeper assets” outside the country, reported ABC News on Monday.

The federal government sent out an alert to law enforcement agencies, warning of the heightened terrorism threat presented by the potential activation of Iranian sleeper cells in the U.S.

The alert, according to ABC News, noted that a “preliminary signals analysis” of a transmission “likely of Iranian origin” was believed to have been sent to several countries in the immediate aftermath of the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. ABC News added:

The intercepted transmission was encoded and appeared to be destined for “clandestine recipients” who possess the encryption key, the kind of message intended to impart instructions to “covert operatives or sleeper assets” without the use of the internet or cellular networks. It’s possible the transmissions could “be intended to activate or provide instructions to prepositioned sleeper assets operating outside the originating country,” the alert said.

“While the exact contents of these transmissions cannot currently be determined, the sudden appearance of a new station with international rebroadcast characteristics warrants heightened situational awareness,” the alert added.

The U.S. has been on high alert throughout the U.S. operation against Iran as its proxies could attack U.S. military and civilian targets across the globe.

CNN reported late last month that FBI Director Kash Patel “fired a dozen agents and staff members from a counterintelligence unit tasked with monitoring threats from Iran, according to two sources familiar with the matter.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!