Gavin Newsom Reveals To Jen Psaki Which MAGA Hopeful ‘Scares Me — Almost More Than Trump’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) revealed to MS NOW host Jen Psaki the one MAGA 2028 hopeful that “scares me — almost more than” President Donald Trump.

Newsom sat down for an interview with Psaki that aired on Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, during which the host asked him about 2028 Trumpworld hopefuls.

Gov. Newsom warned that Vice President JD Vance scares him — as does the prospect of Trump finding a way to hang on to power:

PSAKI: There are some people waiting in the wings in the MAGA world who would love to be the chosen ones of the Trump orbit. J.D. Vance is one of them. Marco Rubio is one of them. Do you think they can carry on the MAGA flame here? NEWSOM: No. But Vance, for whatever reason, scares me. PSAKI: Why? NEWSOM: Almost more than Trump. I don’t know. I just — I mean, talk about a guy who put a mask on and his face grew into it. I mean, J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio were two of the most effective critics, just like that guy, what’s his name, Graham, Lindsey, of Donald Trump. What frauds, what phonies. But J.D. is a unique fraud and phony. And he’s a little more dangerous. And — and the folks around him, these are not folks that believe — I mean, listen to some of its biggest funders, the way they talk. There’s a nihilism to the way they talk about the world. I know these guys. I literally know them, not figuratively know them. Some of them are in the book, knew them back when. So, again, I don’t want to be overly hyperbolic about this, but, you know, it’s — but that said, it’s going to be hard for Trump. Trump’s still — you know, you think this guy is going to sit there in the Oval Office waiting for you to ask him a question and say, well, sir, Jen’s not here, she’s in Iowa with the debate with Vance. There’s no damn way on earth. So he’s going to try to run this out until right after the end, until he can pick and choose who goes behind him. Or, God forbid, we don’t take back the House of Representatives, he may be on that ballot. PSAKI: He’ll try. NEWSOM: I just wouldn’t put it past him.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki.

