Fox News Anchor Asks House Republican If ‘DOJ Suppressed’ Trump-Epstein Info In Files Release

Fox News anchor Dana Perino asked Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) on Thursday to weigh in on the latest scandal surrounding the release of the Epstein files – reports that some 50 pages related to allegations against Trump were deleted.

Fallon joined Fox ahead of taking part in the Republican-led House Oversight Committee’s deposition with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, regarding the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Fallon argued he doesn’t expect Clinton to answer many questions, “Honestly, the higher your profile is politically, Dana, you know that you get accused of all sorts of things, and when you don’t have any wrongdoing or anything to hide, you should be very forthcoming. That’s not what the Clintons did. They were obstructing, they were delaying. Everyone else that we subpoenaed — because it’s not a request, it’s an order to appear — everyone else complied. They didn’t. They kept fighting. So now, finally, here we are. We made a lot of accommodations, we came to them, but we just want the truth. We want accountability and transparency for the American people and for the survivors of—”

Bill Hemmer jumped in and asked, “So this has never been done before, and a former president has never been compelled to appear before Congress. Is this where this is all heading as of today?”

Fallon replied, “Well, we’ve never had a former president either this close to a convicted felon. I mean, it’s problematic. Jeffrey Epstein visited the Clinton White House 17 times. He was a major donor to the Clintons. Ninety percent of his donations, whether they were from a foundation or political, went to Democrats. And they’re trying to hang this on Republicans. We simply want to get to the truth, because was there influence that the Clintons exerted to protect Jeffrey Epstein?”

“I find it interesting that Maxwell was tied to the hip with Epstein, and after he was convicted of felonies, she was still invited to Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. They must know hundreds of thousands of people, and they had to distill it down to, I think, four or five hundred people for the wedding — so the Clintons had half that — and that’s how close they were to her. She’s now a convicted felon multiple times over as well,” he concluded.

Perino followed up, “For people that are following this story and are seeing that there’s been a recent controversy and a question on whether the Department of Justice suppressed some of the information in the investigation that would have dealt with President Trump, how would you respond?”

Fallon replied, “Oh, not at all. I mean, just look at the data. Under the Biden White House and the DOJ, zero files were released — no videos, no images, nothing. Under when we got control of the Oversight Committee, the Republicans released 65,000 documents, and the DOJ has now released 2,000 videos, 180,000 images, and 3.5 million documents and pages. We’ve been very forthcoming and very transparent. I’d like to know why the Democrats weren’t interested in this when Joe Biden was president.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!