After MAGA influencer Benny Johnson announced he was heading to California, Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) notorious X account had a comeback at the ready.

It all started when Johnson announced that he would be traveling to the Golden State to investigate fraud, following the allegations in Minnesota that led Governor Tim Walz (D) to bow out of his re-election campaign.

“Next week our team is traveling to the fraud capital of the world: California,” Johnson’s X post read in part. “The fraud uncovered in Minnesota was very bad and led to the destruction of Tim Walz’s career. But Gavin Newsom’s California is far worse.”

🚨Fraud Investigation Announcement: Next week our team is traveling to the fraud capital of the world: California. The fraud uncovered in Minnesota was very bad and led to the destruction of Tim Walz’ career. But Gavin Newsom’s California is far worse. The American taxpayer… pic.twitter.com/BnQkiP7vr5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2026

“We’ll make sure Grindr servers are ready…” the Newsom account replied, a reference to the gay hookup app.

We’ll make sure Grindr servers are ready… https://t.co/k72e6KxGTP — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 6, 2026

The remark likely struck a chord with Johnson, who was accused of being a closeted gay man by Milo Yiannopoulos on Tim Pool’s podcast last month. Yiannopoulos claimed Johnson’s “family man” persona is a sham.

Johnson vowed to sue Yiannopoulos as a result.

Johnson’s post came several hours after President Donald Trump also vowed to investigate fraud in California.

“California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible???” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”