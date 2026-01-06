Dan Bongino Tears Into Matt Gaetz After Declaring War Against MAGA ‘Life-Losers’

Dan Bongino, the MAGA media personality and recently resigned deputy director of the FBI, took aim at ex-congressman Matt Gaetz on Tuesday as Bongino has made clear he’s declaring war on those he sees as the “grifters” and “life-losers” in the GOP.

Bongino posted on social media that he would soon be announcing a start date to go back to his show and made absolutely clear he would be joining the battle against the so-called “black-pilled” far right – a dig at influencers like white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

“I started in this movement as a candidate during the Tea Party movement, and I began my political commentary career shortly thereafter. I helped build this movement and I sure as hell am not going to let it get hijacked by a group of black-pillers, life-losers, grifters and bums,” he continued, adding:

We are a movement guided by truth. The essence of conservative ideology is the preservation of eternal truths. We are not the “latest thing” group. We are not political cannibals. I’ve watched quietly from the inside while doing the job I was hired to do, but I’m back now, and it’s time to restore balance to the force (that one was for Gui).

Gaetz replied to Bongino’s post, asking X chatbot Grok, “When did Dan Bongino run for office and how did he perform as a candidate?”

Bongino took the opportunity to tear into Gaetz, replying, “Maybe if I spent more time at shady parties with monied insiders I would’ve won. I heard you’d know a bit about that. You’ve always been a dick by the way. Grifting off your daddy like a suckling little doggie. When I first met you in the panhandle I knew you were a piece of shit. It’s written all over that phony face of yours.”

Gaetz, who is now a host on One America News, tried to cool things down. Gaetz replied, “I’m glad you remember meeting me so many years ago. I recall you gave a moving speech about your time in law enforcement. I told you I liked it. I’m deeply proud of my father. We make a great team. Are you saying having a successful father is a bad thing? Did you share that viewpoint with President Trump? Or Don Jr?” He added:

I share your distain for monied insiders. It’s why I was the ONLY Republican in congress who refused lobbyist and PA donations.

Why are you angry at me? Because you don’t like my face? This is your big white pill message against the doomers? That I have a bad face?

You made a post about being a candidate for office during the tea party movement, and twice thereafter. I didn’t know that full history so I simply asked @grok if you had won any of those elections. Apparently, you underperformed as a political candidate. But you’re a world class streamer. Take a chill pill, Dan.

Bongino hit back, “That’s right doggie, backpedal away. Good move. Now go blame the Jews for your dumbass tweet.”

CNN’s Aaron Blake offered a little political analysis on the fight, noting, “It’s not the main point here, but Bongino’s first campaign for the House was actually … quite successful? He almost pulled off one of the shock upsets of 2014, losing by 1.5 points in Maryland’s DC suburbs. (His other campaigns went poorly.)”

Gaetz was, of course, nominated briefly by President Donald Trump to be attorney general and was previously the subject of a federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking of a minor, illicit drug use, bribery, and obstruction of justice. He was not charged.

It's not the main point here, but Bongino's first campaign for the House was actually … quite successful? He almost pulled off one of the shock upsets of 2014, losing by 1.5 points in Maryland's DC suburbs. (His other campaigns went poorly.) https://t.co/R0Xs0ioPUl — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 6, 2026

__