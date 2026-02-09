Ghislaine Maxwell Refuses to Testify Unless Trump Grants Clemency, Lawyer Says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer warned on Monday that she would not say a word unless President Donald Trump intervenes with clemency after she declined to answer questions in a sworn deposition before congress.

The convicted Jeffrey Epstein associate invoked her Fifth Amendment right to silence during a House Oversight Committee deposition, appearing virtually from a Texas prison.

In a statement delivered to lawmakers and later posted online, Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, insisted that Maxwell “would very much like to answer” questions but would not do so until granted her one condition of clemency.

Taking to X, the lawyer wrote: “If this Committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path. Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump. “

He added: “Only she can provide the complete account. Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation.”

Markus argued Maxwell’s conviction is under legal challenge, citing a pending habeas petition and alleging juror misconduct and broken promises by prosecutors. He said newly disclosed documents “now demonstrate these facts conclusively.”

Ghislaine Maxwell invoked her Constitutional right to silence this morning before @RepJamesComer and the House Oversight Committee. Here is the statement I gave to the Committee explaining why: Members of the Committee:



On my advice, Ghislaine Maxwell will respectfully invoke… — David Oscar Markus (@domarkus) February 9, 2026

According to Politico, Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) told reporters he did not believe that Maxwell should be granted clemency.

“Unfortunately, she had an opportunity today to answer questions that every American has – questions that would be very important in this investigation – and she chose to invoke her Fifth Amendment right,” he said.

Reacting to the news, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who has long campaigned for the release of the Epstein files, rejected the idea and fumed that: “She must immediately be sent back to the maximum security prison where she belongs.”

