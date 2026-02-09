Bill Maher Vents to Jimmy Kimmel’s Former Co-Host About His Feud With ABC Host: ‘I Don’t Think I Did Anything Wrong’

Bill Maher opened up about his ongoing feud with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel during an interview with Kimmel’s former co-host Adam Carolla on Monday.

After Carolla recalled on the Club Random Podcast how he first became friends with Kimmel, Maher responded:

Jimmy Kimmel, you know, he’s very mad at me and I know you’re close to him. I hope you tell that, you know, I’m sorry that, you know, it got bent out of shape. I don’t think I did anything wrong. We can have disagreements. I mean, you and I don’t agree on everything, look at this clash now, and yet we’re cool. Like, the Republicans are always this sort of difference between the right and the left. It bugs me so much. My tribe is supposed to be the left, but these are the people who just can’t talk to you unless you’re exactly there, whereas the Republicans, they always f*cking come to my show. John Kennedy from Louisiana was on last week, took his beating like a man, like they all do, and we came across lovingly and smilingly and happily and we can disagree. You and I aren’t always completely on the same page, although we’re very close because we’re both smart guys, but like I just don’t get that from– and Jimmy, I’m sorry, like I think this is one of the nicest guys.

He continued, “I don’t just buy into the left-wing bullsh*t, and I never stop making fun of the right wing bullsh*t at all! And like, if that’s not good enough for you, then I think you’re the asshole, and I don’t think Jimmy is an asshole–”

“No, he’s not,” weighed in Carolla, who worked as Kimmel’s co-host for several years on Comedy Central’s The Man Show.

Maher went on, “I think he’s a great guy, and it bugs me that, you know, because of what the latest thing was, that, you know, we may never talk again.”

“You guys should be thick as thieves and on the same page,” concluded Carolla.

In December, Maher revealed that Kimmel was mad at him for publicly criticizing his wife.

Maher called out Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney after she announced that she had cut ties with family members who voted for President Donald Trump.

“I was as kid-gloved as I could,” said Maher about his criticism. “And I see they’re mad at me. Uh, I’m sorry. I mean, I was being, again, as respectful as I could, but I don’t agree with that point of view. And since she went public with it, it wasn’t out of school for me to go public with it. I love Jimmy. I’ve always have. I don’t know him that well, but he’s a great guy.”

He continued, “I hope we’re friends forever, but I don’t know. You know, the liberals and the woke, that’s a schism. It just is.”

