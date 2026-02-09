Bad Bunny has inexplicably scrubbed all of his Instagram posts in the hours since his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in California on Sunday evening.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, deleted his profile picture, the people he follows, and all his content on the Meta platform sometime after the game.

His reasons for doing so has not yet been revealed, but People magazine has speculated it could be related to a “big” announcement, or in response to backlash from the MAGA crowd — including President Donald Trump himself — over his performance.

He boasts over 52 million followers on the platform.

While Bad Bunny has drawn widespread praise over the Super Bowl show and it’s message of love and unity, many on the right attacked the Puerto Rican singer for never singing a word in English during one of America’s biggest sporting events.

