President Donald Trump tore into any lawmakers opposed to the SAVE Act on Tuesday, saying “only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate” could vote against it.

Trump unleashed the screed on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday morning:

The Save America Act is one of the most IMPORTANT & CONSEQUENTIAL pieces of legislation in the history of Congress, and America itself. NO MORE RIGGED ELECTIONS! Voter I.D., Proof of Citizenship, No Rigged Mail-In Voting (We are the only Country in the World that allows this!), No Men in Women’s Sports, No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our Children. 90% to 99% ISSUES ALL! Only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. If they do, each one of these points, separately, will be used against the user in his/her political campaign for office – A guaranteed loss! Get your Senators, REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRAT, to VOTE “YES” ON “THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.” I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST “SAVE AMERICA!!!” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Earlier this month, Trump vowed to block all other legislation until the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act passes the Senate in a relentless push for the bill, which, among other things, would require strict voter ID to register to vote.

“It must be done immediately,” Trump posted at the time. “It supersedes everything else. MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE. I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION – GO FOR THE GOLD.”

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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