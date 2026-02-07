Giant Golden Trump Statue To Greet World Leaders At G20 — Erected By Crypto Bros

A giant bronze statue of President Donald Trump covered in pure gold leaf is set to greet world leaders at this year’s Group of 20 summit in Miami.

The 15-foot-tall statue has been dubbed the “Don Collosus” by a group of crypto bros who commissioned it in an attempt to garner publicity for their memecoin.

The New York Times reported that a steel and concrete pedestal has been built at Trump National Doral golf club that will bring the entire art piece’s height to approximately 22-feet-tall.

The Independent reported that the “Don Collosus” will still be “far smaller than other large monuments to world leaders, such as the 72-foot statue of late North Korean dictators Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at the Mansudae Grand Monument in Pyongyang.

Ohio-based artist Alan Cottrill said he made some modifications to the sculpture depicting Trump with his fist thrust in the air after his patrons asked him to improve “the look of the nearly 80-year-old president.”

“I had him very lifelike,” Cottrill told The Times. “The crypto guys said I had to get rid of some of the turkey neck. I had to thin him down.”

Cottrill said he’s holding onto the completed statue at his Ohio foundry until he’s fully paid for his work. Cottrill told The Times that he’s still owed $90,000 on a $150,000 lump sum he was to be paid for the rights to the statue.

“That statue will not leave my foundry until everything they owe me is paid,” Cottrill said.

Although the Trump administration was involved in choosing Trump’s property for the U.S. leg of the G20 in December, the White House said it’s not involved with the crypto project or the statue.

The White House has said the Trump property will host the summit “at cost, and will receive no profit from either the State Department or a foreign government.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!