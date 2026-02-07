Fox News Star Greg Gutfeld’s X Account Gets Hacked — Posts About Crypto and DMs Followers for a ‘Quick Favor’
The X account for Fox News star Greg Gutfeld was hacked on Saturday, with scammers posting about cryptocurrency and direct messaging users about needing votes so that he can “co-host an upcoming entertainment show.”
A rep for Fox News confirmed the Gutfeld! host’s personal account — which has 3.1 million followers — was hacked.
Just The News reporter Jerry Dunleavy posted screenshots of what Gutfeld’s account was sharing, including a post heralding the investment advice of “Coach Antonia,” an X user that claims to be a “Crypto & Options Mentor.”
That post said:
Just made my withdrawal from crypto trading with the incredible guidance of my coach. Grateful for the support on this exciting journey. Thank you @CoachAntonia Couldn’th ave done it without you. Here’s to many more successful trades ahead
The post ended with the champagne bottle popping emoji.
Dunleavy also showed a screenshot of a DM from Gutfeld saying he needed a “quick favor” — he needed votes so that he can become the co-host of an unnamed entertainment program… as if hosting his nightly show and co-hosting The Five wasn’t enough work for the real Gutfeld.
Gutfeld’s account was “protected” on Saturday afternoon and barred users from seeing his posts. Here is what that looked like:
A few other prominent X users noticed Gutfeld’s account was hacked on Saturday, including right-leaning pundit Mike Cernovich. Conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller and Jarvis also pointed it out.
Not everyone seemed to notice Gutfeld was hacked, though. Former Saturday Night Live star-turned-political commentator Rob Schneider appeared to believe Gutfeld really needed votes to become a host of yet another show, posting “PLEASE VOTE FOR GREG GUTFELD YOU CAN DO IT!!”
He then shared the same link that Gutfeld’s account was DMing to other users. Schneider has 2.2 million followers, and a handful of them responded by saying users should not click the link.
New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"
Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓