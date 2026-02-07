Fox News Star Greg Gutfeld’s X Account Gets Hacked — Posts About Crypto and DMs Followers for a ‘Quick Favor’

The X account for Fox News star Greg Gutfeld was hacked on Saturday, with scammers posting about cryptocurrency and direct messaging users about needing votes so that he can “co-host an upcoming entertainment show.”

A rep for Fox News confirmed the Gutfeld! host’s personal account — which has 3.1 million followers — was hacked.

Just The News reporter Jerry Dunleavy posted screenshots of what Gutfeld’s account was sharing, including a post heralding the investment advice of “Coach Antonia,” an X user that claims to be a “Crypto & Options Mentor.”

That post said:

Just made my withdrawal from crypto trading with the incredible guidance of my coach. Grateful for the support on this exciting journey. Thank you @CoachAntonia Couldn’th ave done it without you. Here’s to many more successful trades ahead

The post ended with the champagne bottle popping emoji.

Dunleavy also showed a screenshot of a DM from Gutfeld saying he needed a “quick favor” — he needed votes so that he can become the co-host of an unnamed entertainment program… as if hosting his nightly show and co-hosting The Five wasn’t enough work for the real Gutfeld.

Looks like @greggutfeld has been hacked. Watch out for this scam. pic.twitter.com/Q9bmia0xtC — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) February 7, 2026

Gutfeld’s account was “protected” on Saturday afternoon and barred users from seeing his posts. Here is what that looked like:

A few other prominent X users noticed Gutfeld’s account was hacked on Saturday, including right-leaning pundit Mike Cernovich. Conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller and Jarvis also pointed it out.

Greg Gutfeld is latest victim of the hack. Don’t respond to DM’s from him. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 7, 2026

Gutfeld has fallen. The hackers now run Fox News. Soon: the entire world. It’s over. It’s all over. pic.twitter.com/J7MHXqR2Jx — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 7, 2026

Gutfeld account down. If the DM hack is actually going to work they need to start sending me people who I don't already know how they talk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2026

Not everyone seemed to notice Gutfeld was hacked, though. Former Saturday Night Live star-turned-political commentator Rob Schneider appeared to believe Gutfeld really needed votes to become a host of yet another show, posting “PLEASE VOTE FOR GREG GUTFELD YOU CAN DO IT!!”

PLEASE VOTE FOR GREG GUTFELD

YOU CAN DO IT!!@greggutfeld Go to link 👇 https://t.co/ftQ81pLtSd — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) February 7, 2026

He then shared the same link that Gutfeld’s account was DMing to other users. Schneider has 2.2 million followers, and a handful of them responded by saying users should not click the link.

