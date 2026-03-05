‘Good Riddance’: America Unites to Celebrate Kristi Noem Getting Axed by Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem would be replaced by Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) at the end of March to much applause from politicos of all stripes.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland,'” wrote Trump in an afternoon Truth Social post.

Noem has been haunted by a series of scandals and missteps throughout the opening months of 2026, and struggled through a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday.

A wide variety of observers didn’t hesitate to pile on after the president announced her ouster on Thursday.

In one of the kinder notes about the switch up, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he appreciated Noem’s service, but believed “it was time for a change.”

I appreciate Secretary Noem’s service to our country. She will do a great job dealing with the drug cartels in her new role as Special Envoy for The Shield of Americas, and I know she will continue to contribute in the future. However, I think it was time for a change.… pic.twitter.com/4WHp54ISYf — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 5, 2026

“Hopefully we can get some stability moving forward,” remarked Rep. James Comer (R-KY) while reacting to the news live on The Scott Jennings Show. “Because if you look at all the great things President Trump has accomplished, securing the border and making our country safe internally, the homeland, that’s his greatest accomplishment. So that’s what the focus of Homeland Security needs to be: about the president’s accomplishments, not about, you know, whether the secretary spent too much money, or her personal life, or anything like that.

INSTANT REACTION: Kristi Noem is OUT as Secretary of Homeland Security, Oklahoma Senator MarkWayne Mullin will replace her effective March 31st. Congressman @JamesComer was on the show as the news broke, we get his instant reaction to the news. pic.twitter.com/5jxbaibSmj — Scott Jennings Show (@JenningsShow) March 5, 2026

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) had an Apprentice clip cued up.

Kristi, you’re fired! (Yes, I had this ready) pic.twitter.com/uAxG59ui5h — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) March 5, 2026

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) released a video characterizing her “legacy” as “corruption and chaos,” as well as guaranteeing that she would be “held accountable.”

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Kristi Noem. pic.twitter.com/p6SPcRztFw — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 5, 2026

But wait, there’s so much more:

One thing that'll always stick with me was when Kristi Noem used human beings caged in a notorious torture prison as a background prop for her political messaging about how great it is that she was sending immigrant detainees to that prison. She just seems like a sweet gal — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 5, 2026

Canning Kristi Noem is a very smart move for the president. It won't fix everything at DHS, but it surely isn't going to make things worse. https://t.co/7ewQiGuFbY — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) March 5, 2026

I seem to remember some of us getting a lot of flak for saying Kristi Noem needed to be replaced by a calm, no-nonsense dude (who doesn't do photo shoots) back in January. I'm glad Trump is replacing the equity hire. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 5, 2026

Underside of the bus…meet Kristi Noem. https://t.co/K8XeteJ6aX — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) March 5, 2026

Kristi Noem is gone. Pam Bondi is next. Keep the pressure on these extremists. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 5, 2026

Good riddance to Noem at DHS, incompetent, corrupt, and cruel. But Mullin? Oy. pic.twitter.com/a5RFAkQqXH — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) March 5, 2026

Kristi Noem made the job about her, her hair, her makeup, her outfits, her vanity. It was a giant distraction from the mission. She did the same sh*t as governor of South Dakota. Once the cameras turned on she forgot about the people and went on a personal PR mission. Not cute.… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 5, 2026

Breaking: Kristi Noem is out. Minnesotans stood up for Alex and Renee and so many others. And if anyone ever asked why we have committee hearings and demand answers…. pic.twitter.com/R1Z5tXZAvR — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 5, 2026

The dog days are over. https://t.co/zsy1mHzygo — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 5, 2026

Thank you to the American people who exercised their First Amendment rights to protest and film horrific abuses by Kristi Noem’s masked agents. House and Senate Judiciary Committees held 2 oversight hearings exposing Noem’s corruption and abuse of power. trump fired her today. https://t.co/wJ6kCuwmHh — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 5, 2026

Kristi Noem is stepping down to spend more time with Corey Lewandowski's family. — Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) March 5, 2026

Kristi Noem has done a stunning amount of damage and it’s good she’s gone. But this doesn’t change the fact that we need a complete overhaul of DHS, impartial investigations into the killings of two American citizens, and information on children that were taken from Minnesota. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 5, 2026

I'm gonna miss the Kristi Noem commercials. You don't get that level of crazy on your local cable news channel that often. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 5, 2026

Would be cool to have woman who was the director of homeland security who cared about something other than hair extensions, photo shoots, private jets, weirdo plastic surgery and allegedly having sexual relations w her staff. Like we can all really, really do better than this. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 5, 2026

BREAKING: President Trump just took decisive action at DHS and Kristi Noem is out as Secretary. Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma will be the new Secretary effective March 31. Noem is moving to Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas for our new security push in the… pic.twitter.com/Zfdloq8Mei — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) March 5, 2026

