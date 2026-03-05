‘Good Riddance’: America Unites to Celebrate Kristi Noem Getting Axed by Trump
President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem would be replaced by Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) at the end of March to much applause from politicos of all stripes.
“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland,'” wrote Trump in an afternoon Truth Social post.
Noem has been haunted by a series of scandals and missteps throughout the opening months of 2026, and struggled through a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday.
A wide variety of observers didn’t hesitate to pile on after the president announced her ouster on Thursday.
In one of the kinder notes about the switch up, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he appreciated Noem’s service, but believed “it was time for a change.”
“Hopefully we can get some stability moving forward,” remarked Rep. James Comer (R-KY) while reacting to the news live on The Scott Jennings Show. “Because if you look at all the great things President Trump has accomplished, securing the border and making our country safe internally, the homeland, that’s his greatest accomplishment. So that’s what the focus of Homeland Security needs to be: about the president’s accomplishments, not about, you know, whether the secretary spent too much money, or her personal life, or anything like that.
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) had an Apprentice clip cued up.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) released a video characterizing her “legacy” as “corruption and chaos,” as well as guaranteeing that she would be “held accountable.”
But wait, there’s so much more:
