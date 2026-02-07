GOP Official Snatches Thomas Massie’s Mic In the Midst of Comments at Kentucky Event

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) had a microphone snatched right out of his hand Friday night as he spoke at the Oldham County, KY, Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner.

Massie was in the midst of saying, “If you are a congressman, you work not for the Speaker of the House, I work for you!” pointing to the audience, when event emcee and state House Speaker David Osborne (R) decided he’d heard enough.

Osborne grabbed the mic away as someone yelled, “Welcome to the snake pit, baby!”

🚨Oldham County GOP snatches Mic from Thomas Massie. 🚨 Is this how you want your first amendment protected for telling the truth? Not me! You don’t treat sitting congressmen like this. Especially after dragging his wife through the mud. If you won’t defend your wife, you… pic.twitter.com/NTOiYo0jPO — Michael Faris (@faris4senate_ky) February 7, 2026

Massie then walked off “in solidarity” with supporters who left the event because he’d been cut off, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Massie told the paper that he joined supporters for drinks at Ernesto’s Mexican Cuisine in La Grange.

“I said, ‘Well, if they’re going to walk out for me, I’ll walk out and meet with them,'” Massie said.

Oldham County Republican Party Chair Blaine Anderson said Massie’s mic was taken only because he had gone over his allotted time limit.

In a text message to the paper, Anderson said Massie and his primary opponent Ed Gallrein were given “explicit instructions that they had five minutes to speak.”

After Massie was given an extra minute “as a courtesy,” Anderson said Osborne took away the mic.

“This had nothing to do with what was being said by the Congressman,” Anderson wrote. “It was about speaking time expiring.”

Massie called Anderson a “great guy” and said he didn’t blame the chairman for the mic incident. “But he’s swimming upstream,” Massie added. “There’s some Massie Derangement Syndrome in Oldham County among the establishment.”

President Donald Trump threw his support behind Gallrein after a series of rogue moves Massie made against House Republicans. Massie has stood firm in his call for a full release of the Epstein files, condemned U.S. involvement in Iran, and denounced Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” that became law last summer.

Earlier Friday, Trump called Massie a “moron” while remarking at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

“There’s something wrong with him,” Trump said of Massie who continues to challenge the president on the release of the Epstein files. “We call him Rand Paul Jr. They just vote no. They love voting no. They think it’s good politically.”

