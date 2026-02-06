Harris Faulkner Issues Quick On-Air Correction After Saying Bad Bunny Isn’t American

Fox News’s Harris Faulkner said Friday that Super Bowl halftime headliner Bad Bunny is not American, before immediately correcting herself and apologizing to viewers.

Bad Bunny — real name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — hails from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory since 1898.

“Backlash is building against rapper Bad Bunny ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime,” Faulkner began. “He bashed federal immigration agents at his Grammy acceptance speech last week saying, quote, ‘ICE Out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.'”

“That’s the point. He is not actually, but okay,” Faulkner said before playing video of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talking about the controversy pitting Bad Bunny against MAGA favorite Kid Rock in the Turning Point USA halftime show.

Faulkner then immediately corrected herself, saying, “My mistake, and I want to correct that immediately. The people he is talking about are not Americans. Bad Bunny is. I apologize.”

Faulkner introduced Sage Steele to The Faulkner Focus, who spoke about the Super Bowl vs. Turning Point USA dueling halftime shows.

“I believe more people will probably go ahead and watch the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny, if for no other reason, Harris, because a lot of times people hate watch just to see how bad he’s going to be,” Steele said of the multi-Grammy winning artist.

“This was announced four months ago. He made it very clear — ‘I’m not speaking in English, I’m speaking in Spanish. You have four months to learn the language.’ I think that’s the part, along with talking about ICE that disturbs so many people,” Steele said.

“However, what we have to remember is this is a business decision. Two years ago there were only four NFL games played in other countries. In 2025, five games. All the commissioner cares about is growing the game,” Steele said. “They want to be in more countries. They don’t care what the players that they interviewed are saying, or what the fans are saying. This is about the business of the NFL and making it more global.”

“I did not know Bad Bunny had said we had four months to learn how to speak a different language,” Faulkner added.

Back in October when Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime performer, Fox’s Tomi Lahren had to be reminded that Puerto Rico was, in fact, part of the United States.

