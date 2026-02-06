Here Are the Republicans and Trump Loyalists Who Demanded He Take Down Obama Ape Video

Hours before President Donald Trump finally took down a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, numerous Republicans and loyalists slammed the commander in chief for posting the clip in the first place.

The video, mostly focused on pushing a conspiracy about manipulated vote-counting machines, briefly showed an AI-generated snippet of the heads of the former president and first lady affixed to the bodies of apes as The Tokens’ song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” played.

Posted on Trump’s Truth Social account late Thursday, it remained for a little over 12 hours before it was yanked around noon on Friday.

The clip, posted during Black History Month, sparked a furor across social media, with numerous political figures slamming the president and demanding he take it down and apologize.

And it wasn’t just Democrats, as Republicans joined the pile-on.

Leading the way was Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, who said that it was “the most racist thing I’ve ever seen out of this White House.”

Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it. https://t.co/gADoM13ssZ — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) February 6, 2026

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) agreed, saying it was “appalling.”

Tim is right. This was appalling. https://t.co/9LbpP9JxbN — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) February 6, 2026

Batya Ungar-Sargon, one of the few pro-Trump voices on CNN, called the clip “gross and racist.”

This is gross and racist. The President should delete it and apologize. The clip with the Obamas is the last 2 seconds of a minute long clip on voting machines being hacked, so maybe Trump didn't watch it til the end. Maybe he didn't even post it himself. If that's the case,… https://t.co/ayDKkCAMWI — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) February 6, 2026

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said the video “should be deleted immediately with an apology offered.”

The President’s post is wrong and incredibly offensive — whether intentional or a mistake — and should be deleted immediately with an apology offered. — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) February 6, 2026

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) called the Obama imagery “offensive, heart breaking, and unacceptable,” and said Trump “should apologize.”

I do not feel the need to respond to every inflammatory statement made by the White House. However, the release of racist images of former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama is offensive, heart breaking, and unacceptable. President Trump should apologize. — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) February 6, 2026

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) also condemned the post in a statement.

GOP Rep. Don Bacon (Neb.) on President Trump's video depicting the Obamas as apes: "What the President posted was highly inappropriate. He owes the Obama family and the American people an apology. Most Americans demand better, including basic decency from our President." — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) February 6, 2026

Piers Morgan, the British TV presenter and former Celebrity Apprentice contestant, called the video “vile racist imagery” and called on Trump to delete it “immediately.”

I sincerely hope President @realDonaldTrump didn’t realise this 60-second clip he reposted last night didn’t end with the vile racist imagery of the Obamas as apes. He should delete it immediately. pic.twitter.com/jHZln3u98Q — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 6, 2026

And it wasn’t just lawmakers, but even some Trump voters speaking out:

Three-time Trump voter: I voted for Trump, but I really want to apologize. I'm looking at this awful picture of the Obamas. What an embarrassment to our country. All this man does is tell lies. He is not worthy of the presidency. He takes bribes blatantly, and now he's being a… pic.twitter.com/MxW0ojbKy6 — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 6, 2026

I never LOVED trump but I voted for him twice…and the video changes my mind….no excuse for that shit…I oppose leftism and globalism but I don’t advocate for his nonsense. — Jim Shorts (@Jamesshorts76) February 6, 2026

After the video was deleted, a Trump staffer told Politico’s Sophia Cai that the president “didn’t see the video (legitimately didn’t), a staffer posted it.”

