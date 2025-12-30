House Democrat Eric Swalwell Puts Susie Wiles ‘on Notice’ Over Vanity Fair Quip: ‘Save Your Sh*t!’

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) warned White House chief of staff Susie Wiles he was “going on the offense” and demanded she “save her sh*t” as he vowed an investigation into her comments made to Vanity Fair about whether President Donald Trump is weaponizing the justice system.

The response comes months after Trump’s director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte referred Swalwell to the Justice Department over alleged mortgage and tax fraud, claims the congressman dismissed as politically motivated. Similar allegations have been leveled at Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and New York Attorney General Letitia James, although her case was thrown out in early December.

In a video posted to his social media accounts on Monday, Swalwell said he had formally put Trump officials “on notice” after remarks by Wiles he said appeared to concede that retribution against perceived enemies is part of Trump’s political calculus.

“I want you to hear from me first. I’m going on offense against Donald Trump, and I just put senior Trump officials on notice,” Swalwell said. “Donald Trump once again is trying to weaponize the Department of Justice to go after his enemies list. That’s me, Adam Schiff, Tish James, and (Federal Reserve Governor) Lisa Cook.”

I just put senior Trump officials on notice.

Swalwell pointed directly to Wiles’ recent interview with Vanity Fair, in which she denied Trump was on a revenge tour but struggled to dismiss accusations of vindictiveness when pressed by the magazine’s reporter. Asked about prosecutions of Trump’s critics, Wiles acknowledged the optics were damaging.

“I mean, people could think it does look vindictive. I can’t tell you why you shouldn’t think that,” she said, adding of Trump: “I don’t think he wakes up thinking about retribution. But when there’s an opportunity, he will go for it.”

On James, Wiles was even more blunt: “Well, that might be the one retribution.”

Swalwell seized on the comments, calling them an admission that undermines claims that recent criminal referrals are routine or apolitical.

“So we just sent a letter to Susie Wiles telling her, save your sh*t: your emails, your text messages, everything that records or documents Donald Trump going after his political enemies,” he said. “Save it because we’re coming for it because we want the truth.”

“What did Trump know? What did he order? What do others do on his behalf,” he asked. “We’re not going away. And the American people are always going to choose the truth over Trump.”

