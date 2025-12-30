Trump Needs to Carry Out ‘Regime Change’ in Iran If He Wants to Be ‘Known as the Peace President,’ Alan Dershowitz Says

Former Jeffrey Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz claimed on Monday that if President Donald Trump wanted “to be known as the peace president,” he would need to carry out “regime change” in Iran and give Israel the green light to bomb Iranian facilities.

“The rest of the world is moving away from Israel, but Trump is moving closer and closer to Israel,” said Dershowitz during an appearance on Newsmax. “And I think he sent a very powerful message to Iran that they better not be developing the capability of sending rockets to Israeli civilian cities and developing more nuclear weapons because, if that happens, there are going to be more B2s.”

He continued:

But you know, Israel doesn’t even need American support. All Israel needs is a green light from Donald Trump to go in on its own and destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities. Look, in the end, and this didn’t come up today, but there will never be peace in the Middle East unless there’s regime change in Iran. The current Iranian regime is the major barrier to peace in the Middle East and if President Trump wants to be known as the peace president, he has to be in support of regime change, and then there can be deals with Saudi Arabia and all the other deals.

During the interview, Dershowitz also ruled out a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, arguing that Palestinians had not yet “earned themselves a state.”

“Look, Palestinians haven’t earned themselves a state. They have to earn a state the way the Jewish people earned a state over hundreds of years of state building,” he said. “You can’t just create a state out of nothing, and maybe someday there will be a Palestinian state, but it can be a state without terrorists, without Hamas, and without the current Palestinian leadership. So I think it’s a possible dream for the future, but it’s not a reality in my lifetime.”

