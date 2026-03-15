House Democrat Who Supported Iran War Wavers: ‘This Should Be the Beginning of the End’

SiriusXM host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams pressed Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) on whether he continued to support Donald Trump’s military action against Iran.

“You are one of the few Democrats that supported striking Iran,” Abrams said on his show Friday. “Have you changed your view based on what this administration has done and said?”

Landsman said he hasn’t changed his view on the necessity of the operation, but “the way in which I’ve talked about it has changed.”

“[Pete] Hegseth and Trump have been so reckless in their rhetoric, and I think it’s really important for me to continue to say, look, the operation, in terms of destroying what was the beginnings of a missile shield around the enrichment work, needed to go,” the congressman said. “And this is an operation to get rid of the missiles and the rockets and the drones that were making up that missile shield.”

Landsman continued:

But General [Dan] Caine…he has been very clear about the operation, how it’s targeted, that it should not take but a few weeks, and he’s the one briefing us. And unfortunately, Trump and Hegseth are briefing the American people when they’ve caused so much chaos and frustration and uncertainty. And I probably would have spent more time saying this president needs to do the lock-in on communicating this effectively, because, it’s one thing to make the decision to move forward with the operation — it’s another thing to go in and sell it and really bring people along, which they have failed to do.

Abrams said that at the outset of the war, “I was generally supportive of the mission. And certainly I’ve always said I want us to win, I want us to succeed. But my concern was, I didn’t trust this administration to oversee it, in particular with the president and Pete Hegseth in charge. And as a result, because it wasn’t being done legally and properly through Congress, I couldn’t support what was happening.

“You went further though,” Abrams told the congressman. “You were supporting it happening the way it did at the outset. And I guess that’s where I’m going to follow up again and say, based on everything we know, do you still support your position?”

“Yeah, I still support the strikes,” Landsman said. “I do believe that based on the operation and how successful they’ve been at getting rid of 15,000 targets, they should be ramping down. This should be be the beginning of the end.”

Landsman added, “If it’s not — If this is still going on next week and I get a war powers resolution before me, I’ll vote for it. At this point they need to be done.”

Watch above via the Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!