House Republican Calls to Pause All Immigration: ‘51.5 Million Foreign-Born People in the U.S.’

Rep Chip Roy (R-TX) joined Fox News host Will Cain on Friday to discuss his call to pause all immigration into the United States.

“Republican Congressman and candidate for Attorney General in the state of Texas, Chip Roy. Congressman, great to see you again today. Well, first, you and I’ve talked about the PAUS Act. Let’s start with why. Why do you feel the need to pause all immigration?” Cain began.

“Well, great to be on. Merry Christmas to you. And look, you made the case in your opening. What we’re dealing with right now is the consequence of a radical left that wanted open borders on purpose and then lied about it,” Roy replied, adding: