The TSA Is Giving the Names of All Air Travelers to ICE

The Transportation Security Administration is providing Immigration and Customs Enforcement with the names of all travelers passing through American airports.

TSA has submitted lists of names to the immigration agency multiple times a week since the program began in March, The New York Times reported on Friday. ICE then checks travelers’ information against its own internal list of those subject to deportations.

Though the number of those deported due to this program is unknown, documents obtained by The Times show that at least two high-profile arrests were carried out based on TSA’s information.

One was Any Lucía López Belloza, the college student arrested at Boston Logan Airport while traveling to visit her family for Thanksgiving, who was met by immigration officers at her gate and deported to Honduras two days later.

Boston ICE officers who carried out the arrest were alerted by an ICE office in California, the Pacific Enforcement Response Center, which flagged Balloza’s travel information. The office also noted that their information came as part of a collaboration “with Transportation Security Administration to send actionable leads to the field regarding aliens with a final order of removal that appear to have an impending flight scheduled.”

That same office also used TSA information to tip off officials to arrest Marta Brizeyda Renderos Leiva at a Salt Lake City airport in October.

A former ICE official with knowledge of the program told The Times that TSA gave ICE officers photos of potential targets, as well as passengers’ flight numbers and departure times.

Though airlines have previously provided TSA with passenger information to compare with federal databases, the agency has generally steered clear of domestic criminal or immigration matters, said one former agency official, who spoke to The Times on the condition of anonymity.

The former official said that part of this distance comes from fears that increased enforcement activities at airports could disrupt airport security.

“If you have more officers conducting arrests at airports, it puts more strain on the system, delays and complications may annoy and frighten some travelers, and those who are unsure about their status will move away from air travel,” former ICE official Claire Trickler-McNulty said. “It will continue to reduce the space where people feel safe going about their business.”