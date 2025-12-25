House Republicans Declare Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer ‘Definitely a Republican’

The official X account for the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee posted a Christmas Eve message Wednesday night declaring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is “definitely a Republican.”

The committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), included in its post a list of qualities it determined prove that Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is indeed “definitely a Republican.”

“Doubted by the elites,” reads the list. “Pulled himself up by his bootstraps. Faced adversity. Carried the team when others couldn’t. Definitely a Republican.”

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: -Doubted by the elites. -Pulled himself up by his bootstraps. -Faced adversity. -Carried the team when others couldn’t. Definitely a Republican. pic.twitter.com/kiOX88JY2D — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 25, 2025

Including Jordan, the House Committee on the Judiciary consists of 25 Republicans and 19 Democrats. The Democratic side, led by ranking member Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), also has a presence on X.

On Wednesday night, in stark contrast to its GOP counterpart, House Judiciary Democrats posted a message, continuing a series of posts of theirs titled “The Plot to Overthrow the 2020 Elections: The Road to the January 6 Insurrection,” referring to Jan. 6, 2021, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify former President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

“Five years ago today,” the post read, “On Christmas Eve, [President Donald] Trump escalated his false claims of a ‘rigged election,’ publicly attacking Democrats and Republicans who opposed overturning the results and pressuring Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to pursue bogus voter fraud investigations.”

The Plot to Overthrow the 2020 Elections: The Road to the January 6 Insurrection Five Years Ago Today: On Christmas Eve, Trump escalated his false claims of a “rigged election,” publicly attacking Democrats and Republicans who opposed overturning the results and pressuring… pic.twitter.com/cTqzGKfPCz — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) December 24, 2025

The post from House Democrats referenced a five-year-old tweet from Trump after he lost the 2020 presidential election, in which he wrote that “Democrats stole the rigged presidential election.”