Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Grim Christmas Message: ‘Tyranny Is Booming’

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a Christmas message that aired in the U.K. in which he told the Brits, “Tyranny is booming over here.”

Channel 4 asked Kimmel to give a speech as an “alternative” viewing that aired after Christmas Day remarks by King Charles III on the BBC. Kimmel was suspended briefly in September after remarks he made about the man accused of assassinating conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Trump hailed the suspension and last month called for Kimmel to be taken off the air permanently.

In his remarks to the U.K. public, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! accused President Donald Trump, whom he called “King Donny the VIII,” of wanting to “shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored.” Kimmel celebrated his return to the airwaves, declaring, “We won, the president lost and now I’m back on the air every night.”

Trump has long criticized Kimmel and other late-night hosts. This week, the president called Late Night host Stephen Colbert “a dead man walking” and said CBS should “put him to sleep now.”

“From the free press, to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself, we are a right mess,” Kimmel said before apologizing to British viewers for Trump. “Don’t give up on us.”

The host told the U.K. audience that the U.S. will need “about three years” to straighten out, or about the time remaining on Trump’s second term.

“I want you to know that we’re not all like him, we’re not all like that,” he added. “It may not seem like it, but we love you guys.”