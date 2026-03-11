CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Wednesday over why he was the only Senate Democrat who did not sign a letter pressing for an investigation into the strike on an elementary school in Iran.

Fetterman joined The Source to discuss the ongoing U.S. military operation and his view of the war as it continues through its second week. Reporting on Monday claimed that the U.S. campaign in Iran was responsible for a strike on a girls’ elementary school that killed 175 people, most of whom were children.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, almost every Democratic senator, including Independents who caucus with Democrats, urged Hegseth to conduct a “swift investigation” into the event.

The only Democratic senator who failed to sign the letter was Fetterman, a point Collins asked the senator about on Wednesday.

“You mentioned how you differ from your colleagues, your other fellow Democrats. Every Senate Democrat except you signed a letter today to Secretary Hegseth asking for an investigation into that strike on a girls’ school in Iran,” said Collins. “Why did you not sign that letter, senator?”

Fetterman claimed that while the preliminary findings did seem to show that the U.S. was “on that” strike, he believed too much focus was put on the event by the media, in contrast to Iran’s targeting of civilians. Collins pushed back on the point, leading to a tense exchange between the two.

Read their exchange below:

FETTERMAN: Well, because we all agree that it is a tragedy having that school hit, absolutely. And we all agreed now for an investigation. What I don’t agree with the rest of my colleagues in the House is that it’s a war of choice or it’s dumb or all the things that my colleagues have described, you know, this operation. I think it’s a good thing and I support that. So we agree that we– you know, and actually the Pentagon is already investing in that. They just acknowledged in that it seems incredibly, increasingly likely that we were, we were now on that. And now I think it’s entirely appropriate, just like my colleague from Louisiana said, it’s like, you know, we should apologize. That’s a tragedy. And I would remind everybody listening right now, the United States never, ever targets, targets civilians. Iran does, you know, and including their own citizens. And they massacred– COLLINS: Yeah. FETTERMAN: –35,000 of them just a couple of weeks ago. And the lift and– please, please– the left media is much more angry, you know, about or talking about this hospital. And it is a tragedy. But they didn’t seem to be as concerned about the Iranians massacring tens of thousands of their young people just a couple of weeks ago, too. So it’s– that’s we agree on many parts of it, but we both disagree. I mean, we all disagree that it’s– I think it’s a good thing. And every single other Democrat in the caucus caused it all kinds of negative terms COLLINS: We did cover the protests in Iran extensively here at CNN. Obviously, they said a lot about how internally people felt about the regime. But just to be clear– FETTERMAN: Well, I don’t watch, so I don’t know, but I’m talking about other left media– COLLINS: You do believe if the United– FETTERMAN: –and I didn’t refine you as– COLLINS: I understand. I just wanted to make that clear to our viewers that we did cover that. But just to be clear, you do believe if the United States was responsible, that the Pentagon should acknowledge that they accidentally hit a girls’ school? FETTERMAN: Yeah, I’ve said that. I said it seems that they’ve already acknowledging all those things. I think largely that letter, it was rendered moot at this point after what that’s already come out, now that the Pentagon has agreed that they were behind that. And I don’t know what what your network is talked about. But what I’m saying that, you know whether like it’s the New York Times, they’re making it more and more trying to convince America that this has been a disaster or things are out of control. And that’s just categorically not true on that on that.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!