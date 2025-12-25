Joe Rogan Mocks Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Biden Plaque in White House: ‘You Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Do This’

Joe Rogan said President Donald Trump “shouldn’t be allowed” to use the White House to grind axes against former presidents.

Rogan spoke with comedian Shane Gillis for an episode that aired on Christmas. During their three-hour conversation, Rogan read a plaque that Trump had installed in the White House regarding former President Joe Biden. Trump recently created a “Presidential Walk of Fame,” which features portraits of all the presidents, accompanied by plaques describing their presidencies with a Trumpian spin.

Trump took a particular interest in Biden’s plaque, which Rogan read aloud while occasionally stopping to express his disbelief.

“‘Sleepy Joe Biden!’ It says that?! Oh my God!” Rogan exclaimed, reading the first three words on the plaque. “This is so crazy. That this is underneath a photo in the White House is so crazy.”

Here is Rogan’s read-through of Trump’s Biden plaque and his exchange with Gillis:

ROGAN: “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American history.” This is so crazy. “Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought… our Nation to the brink of destruction. His policies caused the highest Inflation ever recorded, leading the U.S. Dollar to lose more than 20% of its value in 4 years. His Green New Scam surrendered American Energy Dominance and, by abolishing the Southern Border, Biden let 21 million people from all over the World pour into the United States, including from prisons, jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums.” Isn’t that like– he said two things that are the same thing for both of them. GILLIS: Yeah, jails, prisons. ROGAN: Mental institutions, insane asylums. “His Afghanistan Disaster was among the most humiliating events in American History, and resulted in the murder of 13 brave American Servicemembers, with many others gravely wounded. Seeing Biden’s devastating weakness, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hamas terrorists launched the heinous October 7th attack on Israel.” This is crazy. “Nicknamed both ‘Sleepy’ and ‘Crooked,'” – by you! Nicknamed? Like the whole public got together. I gotta name for this guy! “–was dominated by his Radical Left handlers… They and their allies in the Fake News Media attempted to cover up his severe mental decline, and his unprecedented use of the Autopen.” This is so crazy. You shouldn’t be allowed to do this. Right? It should be like, historians say, this guy was president from bup bup bah to bup bup bah. GILLIS: Wait, what does it say at the end of that? Does it say Donald Trump saved America? ROGAN: “But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!” in all caps. That’s a plaque in the White House. GILLIS: He’s not beating the dictator charges. This is like an African dictatorship. ROGAN: This is crazy. Somebody needs to tell him like, hey, this is not good. You can’t do that, because other people could do that too and then the White House stops being the White House, and it becomes whoever is in its house, where he could just go crazy and say everybody else is a crook. GILLIS: I don’t think anyone’s gonna do what he’s doing. ROGAN: God, I hope not. But the problem is it opens up the door for someone on the left to do their version of it.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.