Conservative Radio Host Warns Trump: MAGA ‘Isolationists’ May Be Trying to Sabotage Iran War

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson warned on Friday that Republican “isolationists” in President Donald Trump’s own administration may be trying to “sabotage” Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

“I think the president is being undermined by his own team, by the isolationists. They’re tired of Marco Rubio winning. Rubio won on the engagement with Venezuela, which people in the White House didn’t want to do,” Erickson argued in a clip he released on social media, adding:

Remember, Tulsi Gabbard wasn’t even admitted to the meetings. You’ve got Marco Rubio winning on Cuba. The Cuban regime is collapsing. They’ve entered negotiations with the United States. And you’ve got Marco Rubio winning on Iran. I suspect there are people in this administration who think Marco Rubio is flying a little bit too close to the sun, and they want to melt his wings.

There’s no way this administration was caught off guard by Iran wanting to close the Strait of Hormuz. It’s going to take some time. Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, the air war campaigns took 40 and 50 days, respectively, I think. We are 13 days in and people are already freaking out. I think the freakout is by design by Democrats who loathe the president and wish us to lose so he has a black eye going into the midterms. And by Republican isolationists who never wanted to be there in the first place—who are desperate for us to get out of Iran because they do not like the United States being the leader of the world.

The fact of the matter is, however, we have kicked this nest of hornets and we have to get rid of the hornets or they’re going to keep stinging us now. So the president got us in there, we dropped the bombs, we killed the Ayatollah. The second Ayatollah is already incapacitated. We need to see this through. And the idea that it would take three weeks—a country the size of Alaska—has always been nonsense. The idea that we’re caught off guard by what Iran is doing is absolute nonsense. This is an internal struggle within the Trump administration by the isolationists and Democrats in Congress to try to sabotage a military campaign against a terrorist nation that’s been killing us for 49 years.