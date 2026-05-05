Washington Post’s Pulitzer Win Spotlights Work of Reporter Raided by FBI

Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson, whose home was raided by federal agents earlier this year, was recognized in the newsroom on Monday for reporting that helped win the newspaper a Pulitzer Prize.

The Washington Post was awarded the honor for public service for its work on President Donald Trump’s sweeping cuts to the federal government at the outset of his second term, including a focus on the Elon Musk-led DOGE and the impact on federal workers. The coverage prominently featured Natanson’s byline.

Pulitzer jurors praised the newsroom for “piercing the veil of secrecy around the Trump administration’s chaotic overhaul of federal agencies and chronicling in rich detail the human impacts of the cuts and the consequences for the country.”

John Hudson, covering national security for The Post, shared a video of Natanson’s colleagues applauding her.

Bravo to @hannah_natanson, whose Pulitzer Prize reporting overcame an outrageous and chilling FBI raid on her home, a threat to journalism in this country pic.twitter.com/7J2bGBnEDU — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) May 4, 2026

In December, Natanson had described her role covering federal workers as all-consuming, writing in December that it was “brutal” to serve as the paper’s “federal government whisperer,” managing contacts with more than 1,000 sources.

Weeks later, in January, FBI agents executed a search warrant at her Virginia home, seizing personal and work devices. Authorities said Natanson was not the target but linked the action to an investigation into a federal contractor accused of mishandling classified materials. The newspaper challenged the move in court, arguing it represents an overreach that risks undermining journalists’ ability to protect sources.

Speaking to colleagues after the announcement, Natanson highlighted the collective nature of the work.

“For every single tip, there was a colleague able and willing to help,” she said, before thanking sources directly: “You believe that truth matters in a democracy. You trusted that The Washington Post was the right place to report it. With everything I have, I still believe that, too.”

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