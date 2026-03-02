‘I AM DONE WITH THIS!’ Watch Hillary Clinton EXPLODE and Storm Out of Deposition After Finding Out Boebert Leaked Photo

Former first lady, secretary of state, and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton exploded after finding out that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) had leaked a photo of her testifying about Jeffrey Epstein last week.

Clinton testified in a private deposition in front of the House Oversight Committee last Thursday, and at one point, the proceeding was paused after it was discovered that Boebert had sent a photo of Clinton to right-wing influencer Benny Johnson.

“The hearing just went off the record for a moment because it seems, as some of you may have seen, there was a photograph shared on social media, which is against the rules read at the top of the meeting,” Clinton adviser Nick Merrill told reporters. “So the hearing is paused briefly while they figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress have violated that rule.”

On Monday, the Oversight Committee released the full video of Clinton’s deposition, which included the dramatic moment when a member of the Clinton camp discovered what Boebert had done, precipitating the secretary’s dramatic exit.

“Excuse me, can I interrupt? There are photos that are being released of the secretary as she is testifying from inside this room. Can you please advise me as to whether or not that’s permissible and consistent with the rules?” asked the member of Clinton’s camp. “Particularly given that we have asked for a public hearing, if there are photos that are being released of the secretary as she’s testifying, can please explain how- ”

“I done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done! You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior!” exclaimed Clinton.

After one of the members of the committee admits that she “did post one.”

“Oh for heaven’s sakes!” shouted Clinton.

The offending congresswoman protested that it was from before the hearing began, but Clinton wasn’t having it.

“It doesn’t matter! We all are abiding by the same rules!” shot back Clinton.

“I will take that down,” announced the congresswoman.

“Yeah, well,” replied an unimpressed Clinton, who agreed with a member of her camp who suggested a break. “Yeah, I’m done for now!”

Watch above via GOP Oversight on YouTube.

