GOP Senator Hits Tucker Carlson On CNN: He ‘Doesn’t Speak’ for Trump Or ‘The Republican Party’

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) on Monday took a shot at Tucker Carlson over his vocal opposition to the U.S. strikes on Iran over the weekend.

Under the directive of President Donald Trump, the U.S. joined Israel in a bombing campaign on Iran. The strikes led to the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and dozens of other members of Iranian leadership were also killed. Trump has even claimed that bombing was so extensive that it also killed members his administration had earmarked as potential succession choices.

The decision to bomb Iran has left the MAGA base split. While some have applauded the strikes on a longtime adversary of the U.S., others have argued that it went against the “America first” policy on which Trump campaigned.

Carlson found himself in the latter group, calling the attacks “absolutely disgusting” and “evil.”

During an appearance on CNN’s The Arena with Kasie Hunt, Mullin was confronted with Carlson’s words. The conversation contiued:

HUNT: So, Tucker Carlson, who of course has been close to President Trump over many years, a right-wing voice, talked to Jonathan Karl this weekend. He said that the attack on Iran that we saw President Trump authorize is “absolutely disgusting and evil.” So Senator, my question to you is, why is Tucker Carlson wrong here? MULLIN: I don’t know Tucker Carlson. I’ve never sat down and shaken his hand. I don’t know if I met him, or maybe I have, but Tucker Carlson doesn’t speak for me; and I’ll say Tucker Carlson doesn’t speak for the Republican Party either or the president. HUNT: So do you think he’s wrong here? MULLIN: Absolutely, one-hundred percent. I disagree with a lot that Tucker Carlson says.

Watch above via CNN

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!