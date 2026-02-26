Hillary Clinton’s Jeffrey Epstein deposition was abruptly halted not long after it began on Thursday, following Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sharing with MAGA influencer Benny Johnson a photo from inside the closed-door meeting.

“The hearing just went off the record for a moment because it seems, as some of you may have seen, there was a photograph shared on social media, which is against the rules read at the top of the meeting,” Clinton adviser Nick Merrill told reporters. “So the hearing is paused briefly while they figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress have violated that rule.”

When a reporter said he had not seen the picture, Merrill added, “Look at Benny Johnson’s feed.”

There, a photo of a sullen Clinton is seen, under which Johnson commented: “BREAKING: The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee. This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy. Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert.”

🚨BREAKING: The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee. This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy. Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert. pic.twitter.com/mPtUyA4u5i — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2026

Johnson later added:

This is insane. The deposition is being filmed. Hillary wanted it to be done LIVE on TV. The entire deposition will be released soon. Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post photo with credit. Hillary is trying to get out of answering questions about Epstein because of a pic!?!

In response to Johnson, Boebert posted: “Benny did nothing wrong. Proceeding with deposition.”

The hearing in Chappaqua, NY, later resumed, with Clinton asking that journalists be allowed into the room, MS NOW’s Ali Vitali reported. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) reportedly rejected the request.

In her opening statement on Thursday, Clinton shredded House Republicans of the committee for their handling of the Epstein case.

She also denied any association with Epstein and claimed to have never visited his private islands or any of his other residences.

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is slated to sit for a deposition of his own on Friday.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

