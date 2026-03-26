Savannah Guthrie broke down on Thursday as she grappled with the premise that her fame and wealth could have motivated someone to kidnap her mother.

In an emotional interview on the TODAY show, Guthrie spoke about how her brother, Camron Guthrie, believed from the very beginning that the motive that led to the abduction of their mother — Nancy Guthrie — was financial.

“He said, ‘I think she’s been kidnapped for ransom,'” Savannah Guthrie said. “And I said, ‘What?’ … How dumb could I be? But I just didn’t want to believe.”

Savannah Guthrie said she went on to ask her brother, “Do you think [the kidnapping happened] because of me?” And she said that his response was, “I’m sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.”

“But I knew that,” Savannah Guthrie said.

“You did?” Hoda Kotb asked.

“I hope not,” Savannah replied. “I mean, we still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t anything. We don’t know anything. So I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom. And somebody thought, ‘Oh, that girl, that lady has money. We can make a quick buck.’ I mean, that would make sense, but we don’t know. But yeah, that’s probably … which is too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me.”

The TODAY show host went on to deliver a tearful apology to her loved ones — if it is discovered that Nancy Guthrie was targeted because of her high-profile and financial status.

“I just say, I’m so sorry, Mommy!” Savannah Guthrie said. “I am so sorry. I’m sorry to my sister, and my brother, and my kids, and my nephew, and Tommy — my brother-in-law — just, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry if it is me. I am so sorry.”

Watch above, via NBC.

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