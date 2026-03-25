‘We Are in Agony’: Savannah Guthrie Speaks Out in First Interview Since Her Mom Vanished — Ahead of Reported TODAY Show Comeback

NBC’s TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie has spoken about her family’s “agony” in her first sit-down interview in the eighth week since her mother’s disappearance, describing the ongoing situation as “unbearable” amid reports she is set to return to the set next month.

In a preview of the upcoming interview with TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb set to air later this week, the anchor delivered another emotional appeal for information following the abduction of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, from her Arizona home on February 1.

“Someone needs to do the right thing,” Guthrie said as both she and Kotb were in tears. “We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.”

“I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night,” she said in the clip. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”

Authorities have been working through thousands of tips while attempting to identify an armed, masked man captured on doorbell footage near Nancy Guthrie’s home on the night she vanished.

The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for Nancy’s return, alongside a $100,000 FBI reward, as officials urge anyone with information to come forward.

Kotb and Craig Melvin have been filling in at TODAY in her absence.

Watch above via NBC.

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