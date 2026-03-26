Bill Maher WILL Receive Prestigious Award at Kennedy Center Despite White House Insisting Report Was ‘FAKE NEWS’

Late-night host Bill Maher will be awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center this June, despite the White House previously insisting the claim was “FAKE NEWS.”

According to Politico Washington reporter Daniel Lippman, who cited an anonymous source familiar with the situation, Maher “will receive the prize in June in a show broadcast by Netflix in one of the Kennedy Center’s last public events before it shuts down for a two-year renovation.”

An official announcement is reportedly slated for later on Thursday.

Politico’s report was published just a week after the White House disputed a previous report by The Atlantic, which also revealed Maher would be receiving the prize.

“Literally FAKE NEWS,” reacted White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung at the time.

Literally FAKE NEWS https://t.co/9NSDzbZCDH — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) March 20, 2026

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also insisted last week that Maher would not be receiving the award, claiming in a statement, “This is fake news. Bill Maher will NOT be getting this award.”

Last year, Maher – a prominent Trump critic – had dinner with President Donald Trump at the White House after their mutual friend Kid Rock helped set up the meeting to settle their differences.

While the dinner seemingly went well, with Maher defending his decision to dine with Trump from critics such as Sam Harris, their friendship was short-lived, with the president lashing out at Maher in a bitter Truth Social post last month.

“Sometimes in life you waste time! T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends, also a friend of mine, and I agreed,” wrote Trump. “He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic.'”

The president went on to complain that Maher had not been sufficiently supportive of his administration since their dinner together, declaring, “It was a total waste of time for me to have this jerk at the White House.”

“Bill Maher is a highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT, and Republicans should stop using him to show how the Left is coming over our way – Our Base, the Greatest of All Time, laughs at your weakness when you do it!” he concluded.

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