‘I Wish You Would Report More on It!’ Karoline Leavitt Brawls With Kaitlan Collins Over the Economy

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brawled with CNN’s Kaitlyn Collins Thursday over the affordability crisis and President Donald Trump’s seemingly contradictory statement about Christmas presents.

“If the economy is as strong as the president has said it is, why is he telling parents two weeks before Christmas that they should only buy two or three dolls for their children?” Collins asked.

Leavitt began, “The president is saying, if we want products made in America, made from American small businesses, a large part of the reason the president has effectively implemented tariffs, then we’re going to have better quality products in the United States. Maybe you’ll pay a dollar or two more, but you will be getting better quality and supporting your fellow Americans by buying Americans. And that’s what the president was saying.”

Leavitt then took a swipe at Collins, saying, “Again, with respect to affordability, every metric, Kaitlyn — and I wish you would report more on it — that the economy is getting better and brighter than what it was under the previous administration.”

Collins countered, “Grocery prices have been up, so, we’ve covered the economy, but there’s mixed signals in terms of what that looks like,” Collins said.

Leavitt shot back about inflation numbers being down under Trump, who has “clawed us out of this hole” created by Biden.

“Inflation wasn’t high under Biden, they’re just saying they’re —” Collins began before Leavitt interrupted.

“Well, nobody reported it being high under Biden!”

Leavitt continued:

My predecessor was standing at this podium, but now you want to ask me a lot more questions about it, which I’m happy to answer, but I will just add, there’s a lot more scrutiny on this issue from this press corps than there was — COLLINS: [unintelligible] nonexistent — LEAVITT: And the previous administration said that, too. My predecessor stood up at this podium and she said inflation doesn’t exist. She said the border was secure! And people like you just took her at her word, and those were utter lies. Everything I’m telling you is the truth, backed by factual data, and you don’t want to report it because you want to push untrue narratives about the president.

Collins tried to ask a second question about Venezuela, but Leavitt snapped, “I’m not going to take your follow-up.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.