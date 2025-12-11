‘What Is the Plan?’ ABC’s Mary Bruce Grills Karoline Leavitt Over Coming Heath Care Price Spike

ABC News’ Mary Bruce pressed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on what exactly the administration’s plan is for millions of Americans whose health insurance rates will likely be spiking at the end of the year.

At a Thursday press conference, Bruce asked Leavitt whether the president is “prepared” for millions to see a jump in healthcare costs now that it looks unlikely Congress will be able to intervene.

Two healthcare proposals failed to pass in the Senate on Thursday. One was an extension on Covid-era Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year. An alternate bill would have expanded health savings accounts rather than extend the expiring subsidies.

“It now seems all but certain that the Obamacare subsidies will expire at the end of the year. It means more than 20 million Americans are now bracing for their health care costs to soar. Is the president prepared to let this happen or or is he going to step in?” Bruce asked.

Leavitt raged at Democrats and accused them of “distorting” the health insurance market.

“Democrats wrote Obamacare. They passed it without a single Republican vote, and then they ballooned it with these expensive Covid subsidies that completely distorted the health insurance market. And then they doubled down, extending those subsidies and setting their own expiration date right now in 2025,” she said.

Leavitt said the president is working with Republicans and his own team to find a “solution.”

Bruce pressed Leavitt for specifics.

“You said he he’s working to find a solution, he wants to see a solution to lower healthcare costs,” Bruce said.

“He does,” Leavitt insisted.

“But these subsidies are expiring at the end of the year. So what is the plan and what is he going to do to put this in place in the next two, three weeks?” Bruce continued.

Leavitt again slammed Democrats and said more will be revealed soon about the “creative solutions” from Trump and Republicans on how to lower healthcare costs.

Check out the exchange below:

MARY BRUCE: It now seems all but certain that the Obamacare subsidies will expire at the end of the year. It means more than 20 million Americans are now bracing for their health care costs to soar. Is the president prepared to let this happen or or is he going to step in? KAROLINE LEAVITT: The president is prepared to take action on health care and he wants Republicans on the Hill to do the same. As you have seen, Senate Republicans put forth their own legislation earlier this week. As for the subsidies that are set to expire, I would like to remind you and everybody at home why this is on the brink of happening. Democrats wrote Obamacare. They passed it without a single Republican vote, and then they ballooned it with these expensive Covid subsidies that completely distorted the health insurance market. And then they doubled down, extending those subsidies and setting their own expiration date right now in 2025, which the administration is obviously well aware of, and we are working. The President is working with his health care policy team here at the White House, as well as Republicans on Capitol Hill to find a solution. BRUCE: You said he he’s working to find a solution, he wants to see a solution to lower healthcare costs LEAVITT: He does. BRUCE: But these subsidies are expiring at the end of the year. So what is the plan and what is he going to do to put this in place in the next two, thee weeks? LEAVITT: We’ll hear more from the president and from the White House on that very soon. As for the wanting a solution to lower healthcare costs, I’m glad you said it because the president is doing just that. He has made unprecedented progress towards lowering healthcare costs in this country and drug prices. He’s secured numerous most favored nation drug price deals with many more to come. As you know, the One Big Beautiful Bill, the working family tax cut, significantly expanded access to health savings accounts for those on Obamacare. Again, a Democrat written program and approved program, which has led to higher healthcare costs in this country. So it goes back to the issue of affordability. Democrats are now pretending they want a solution to this issue, but they created the problem. The president and Republicans are currently coming up with creative solutions and ideas to lower healthcare costs for the American people, and you’ll continue to hear more from them on that. I just said you’re going to continue to hear more from the President and Republicans on this issue.

Watch above via Fox News.