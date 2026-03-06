‘I Wouldn’t Put Words in My Mouth’: House Republican Scolds Jake Tapper For Suggesting He Agrees With WH Spox

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) scolded CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday for assuming he agreed with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about Putin allegedly providing war intelligence to the Iranians.

Leavitt appeared on Fox News earlier Friday, where Host John Roberts asked about a report that Russia was helping the Islamic Republic in its war against U.S. forces.

Leavitt responded, “Whether or not this happened, frankly, it does not really matter because President Trump and the United States military are absolutely decimating the rogue Iranian terrorist regime.”

Before introducing Lawler, Tapper remarked, “It does matter, Trump White House. Iranian missiles killed six American service members in this war they’re trying to kill many, many more.”

Tapper then asked Lawler what his response was to Leavitt’s assertion.

“The fact is, Russia and Iran have been in cahoots for far too long,” Lawler began.

“Russia has relied on Iranian drones in their war against Ukraine. And so, from my vantage point, as you see what is happening, we are decimating Iran’s military capabilities. You’ve seen, very quickly, over seven days, their ability to fire off ballistic missiles has declined precipitously. We are going after their production sites. We are going after their launchers. Their naval fleet has been obliterated. We need to continue that pressure. President Trump is right to go after that and to ensure ultimately, that not only do they not have the military capabilities moving forward, but they can never again pursue a nuclear weapon.”

“So, it sounds as though you agree with Karoline Leavitt when she was asked to clarify what she said, and she said, it clearly is not making a difference with respect to the military operations in Iran, because we are completely decimating them,” Tapper said.

“Well, I wouldn’t put words, Jake — I wouldn’t put words in my mouth,” Lawler responded.

“What I said was, she is right that we are decimating their capabilities. I also said if Russia is in fact providing intelligence to Iran — which one would surmise they are given the relationship and their reliance on Iranian drones during their war in Ukraine — if in fact that is happening, there does need to be consequences to that.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

