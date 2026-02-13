ICE Head Says Two Officers Involved in Shooting of Venezuelan Immigrant Made ‘Untruthful Statements’ Under Oath

On Friday, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said that the two officers involved in the January shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant in the leg appear to have made “untruthful statements” under oath, adding that the two are now under investigation by the Department of Justice.

Per a statement given to Politico, Lyons wrote, “A joint review by ICE and the DOJ of video evidence has revealed that sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements. Both officers have been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a thorough internal investigation.”

Initially, the two agents said that Venezuelan immigrants Alfredo Aljorna and Julio Sosa Celis assaulted them with a broom and a shovel last month in Minneapolis, leading to one officer shooting Sosa Celis in the leg. Their account was supported by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who said the agents thwarted an “attempted murder.”

“Lying under oath is a serious federal offense,” Lyons continued. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is actively investigating these false statements. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the officers may face termination of employment, as well as potential criminal prosecution.”

On the night of the shooting, Aljorna’s 19-year-old partner was also taken into custody by ICE, despite having entered the U.S. as a minor. She was transferred to Texas and then to New Mexico, where a federal judge later ruled that her detention was unlawful and ordered her release after learning that the couple’s one-year-old son had suffered severe burns and needed emergency surgery.

“The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law and are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct,” concluded Lyons. “Violations of this sacred sworn oath will not be tolerated.”

This news comes just a day after Border Czar Tom Homan, acting under orders from President Donald Trump, announced the end of ICE’s Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis. Hours after his announcement, a Trump-appointed federal judge ruled that the administration violated the constitutional rights of detainees at an ICE facility in Minnesota.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!