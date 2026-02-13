JUST IN: TMZ Receives Another Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Demand Email

The person who claims to know the identity of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper has sent a third email to TMZ, the outlet reported Friday.

Guthrie is the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie and two siblings, and has been missing from her Arizona home for 13 days. The FBI recently doubled the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the 84-year-old’s whereabouts after releasing new clues to the case.

“The email says he’s contacting TMZ because he doesn’t trust law enforcement,” the TMZ report said, continuing:

He suggests the reward being doubled to $100,000 was a move designed “to discredit me.” As we reported, the man demanded 1 bitcoin to give up the name and location of the kidnapper. That 1 bitcoin — currently worth around $68,000. Now he wants that $100,000 FBI reward, and here’s how. He’s asking for a fraction of bitcoin worth $50,000, and in return, he will give up the information, and then he expects another $50,000 in bitcoin. He promises not to withdraw the first $50K until the kidnapper is arrested.

The report said the third email points to there being more than one individual responsible for the kidnapping. The email also “refers to the current state of Nancy Guthrie,” TMZ reported, adding, “we will not be specific.”

Authorities are currently reviewing new video released by TMZ on Friday, taken one week before Guthrie went missing. It shows a man lurking outside a neighbor’s home and trying to obstruct his face from the doorbell camera.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Cops are investigating new video of a suspicious man near Nancy Guthrie's home 1 week before her abduction. Details: https://t.co/6VgA9ZvwWk pic.twitter.com/g4vYqi1yMz — TMZ (@TMZ) February 13, 2026

Previously released footage from outside Guthrie’s home showed a masked man wearing a backpack.

The FBI announced Thursday that the suspect is male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been… pic.twitter.com/GJcx4ra6wX — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 12, 2026

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving more than 4,000 calls in the 24 hours after the images were released to the public.

